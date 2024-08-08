NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court plea for exam postponement amid logistical issues & paper leak rumours

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 is embroiled in controversy due to a plea filed in the Supreme Court seeking its postponement, amid allegations of paper leaks on social media.

The examination is slated for August 11, 2024, with the admit card release scheduled for today, August 8. The petitioner has raised concerns that many candidates have been allocated test cities that pose significant logistical challenges due to their inconvenient locations.

The petition details that the assignment of test cities occurred on July 31, 2024, and the specific centres are to be announced on August 8, 2024. The scheduling, intended to deter malpractice, has purportedly left students with insufficient time to arrange travel. It is emphasized that over two hundred thousand students are expected to take the test in 185 cities, leading to a scarcity of train tickets and escalated airfares from dynamic pricing, complicating travel to test centres for many.

As cited by LiveLaw, the petition notes the difficulty for students to arrange travel to their allocated cities on such short notice. Filed by Advocate on Record Anas Tanwir, the plea states that the vast number of students and widespread test locations have resulted in a travel conundrum, with the non-availability of train tickets and increased airfares making it nearly impossible for many to reach their test centres.