NEET PG 2024 Successfully Conducted in 170 Cities Amid High Security

NEET PG 2024 was successfully conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), an autonomous body of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, on Sunday.

NEET PG 2024 was conducted in two shifts at 416 centres spread across 170 cities. The examination was conducted in two shifts on the same day such that the best and most reputed centres could be chosen for the exam. Admit cards were issued to 2,28,540 candidates by NBEMS. Candidates were allotted examination centres within their States, as far as possible.

To ensure the safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG, NBEMS had set up a central command centre at its Dwarka Office, Delhi. Officials from Union Health Ministry, Governing Body NBEMS, Executive Director NBEMS along with their teams kept a close watch on the smooth conduct of the examination.

More than 1,950 independent appraisers and 300 flying squad members were deputed at the examination centres to monitor the conduct of NEET PG. Eight regional command centres were also set up to supervise the conduct of the nationwide examination.

In order to prevent any misinformation about the examination, NBEMS closely monitored the social media and ensured that only authentic information was given to the stakeholders.

The heightened security measures along with close coordination amongst various agencies have ensured the safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG thereby maintaining the integrity of this examination.