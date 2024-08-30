NEET PG 2024 scorecard releasing today at nbe.edu.in

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET PG 2024 scorecard on August 30, 2024.

Candidates who have taken the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate programs can access their scorecards on the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2024 results were declared on August 23, 2024. The results announcement was accompanied by the release of the cut-off marks. The qualifying percentiles for NEET PG counselling are as follows: General/EWS – 50th Percentile, SC/ST/OBC (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) – 40th Percentile, and UR-PwD – 45th Percentile.

To check and download the scorecards, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2024 scorecard link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check the scorecard and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Next, selected candidates must appear for NEET PG counselling to secure admission. For all India quota seats, the counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on MCC.nic.in. The respective state authorities will hold state quota NEET PG counselling.

As per the official notice, the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations & reservation policy.