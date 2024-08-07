The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has dismissed rumours of a paper leak circulating on social media platforms. The board has assured that the question papers are yet to be prepared and has taken swift action against fraudulent agents attempting to dupe candidates by claiming to provide leaked questions for a hefty sum.

“Some media reports are highlighting social media posts alleging a possible paper leak of the NEET PG 2024 examination. Such reports are false and misleading”, said the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare releasing a statement.

It has come to the notice of the NBEMS that some unscrupulous agents are making false and bogus claims by dint of social media platforms viz. Telegram Messenger. The cozeners are claiming to provide NEET-PG 2024 questions for the upcoming NEET-PG 2024 Examination in exchange for a considerable amount of money.

It is clarified that NBEMS has already registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for their attempt to befool NEET-PG aspirants in the name of providing questions of NEET-PG 2024 for a considerable sum of money.

By the present notice, NBEMS denies such false claims made by the Telegram channel titled “NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL” and cautions applicants for NEET-PG 2024 to not get allured/misled by such unscrupulous elements who are trying to befool them by claiming to have access to questions of upcoming NEET-PG 2024.

All candidates are assured that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by NBEMS and claims of paper leaks made on social media platforms are bogus.

It is further advised that direct or indirect indulgence of anyone in any of such activities or publishing/spreading rumours without verifying the facts shall be appropriately dealt with by NBEMS.

In case candidates are approached by any such unscrupulous agents/touts promising any such undue favour/ promising to provide question papers for NBEMS examinations through any spoofed emails/SMS or telephone call or forged documents or personally or through social media, the same may be reported to NBEMS through its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main or to the local police for further investigation.