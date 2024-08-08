NEET PG 2024 NBEMS Admit Card Released: Steps to download

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET PG Admit Card 2024 today.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download their NBEMS NEET PG hall tickets from the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in, or the alternative official website at nbe.edu.in.

Instructions to download NBEMS NEET PG hall tickets:

1. Go to the NBE NEET official website at natboard.edu.in.

2. On the homepage, find and click on the link for the NEET PG 2024 Admit Card.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Verify the details on the admit card, download it, and print a copy for future reference.

In other news, the Supreme Court is scheduled to address the plea regarding the postponement of the NEET PG exam on August 9, following concerns raised by some candidates about the difficulty and inconvenience of reaching the examination centres.

The admit card will also inform candidates of the test centre venue allocated to them in the city where they will take the test, as indicated on the NBEMS official website.

The NEET PG exam is planned for August 11, 2024, and will be conducted in two shifts, although the specific shift timings have not been officially confirmed by the board.

The exam will take place on a single day, in one session, using a computer-based testing (CBT) format. The question paper for the NEET PG exam will contain 200 multiple-choice questions, written in English, with four response options each. Candidates must choose the most appropriate answer from the four provided options. The duration of the exam is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The NEET-PG serves as a national-level entrance test for admissions into all post-MBBS DNB courses, direct 6-year post-MBBS DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma courses available at medical colleges nationwide. Stay updated with the blog for the latest information on the admit card download link, examination city, and other pertinent details.