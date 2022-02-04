NEET-PG 2022 To Be Held On May 21

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) will be held on May 21, 2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) said today.

According to a notice issued by the NBEMS, the conduct of NEET-PG 2022 examination which was earlier notified to be held on March 12 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2022 shall now be conducted on May 21 from 9 am to 12.30 pm, it said.

The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-PG 2022 which was earlier notified to be closed on February 4 shall now continue till March 25, the notice further read.

The Health Ministry had on Thursday asked the NBEMS to postpone the NEET-PG 2022 by six to eight weeks or suitably since it is clashing with the NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry announced the postponement of NEET-PG 2022 citing representations received from doctors regarding the request to delay the medical entrance test since it is clashing with the counselling date.

On January 25, six MBBS graduates had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled on March 12 for admissions in postgraduate medical courses, claiming that many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to non-completion of the mandatory internship period.

The Supreme Court bench will resume hearing on NEET-PG 2022 postponement on Tuesday, February 8.