NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Exam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea seeking to postpone the postgraduate medical entrance exam — National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG), on Friday.

The apex court dismissed plea to postpone NEET-PG 2022 scheduled for May 21, saying that the postponement will create chaos and uncertainty and will impact patient care and will cause prejudice to over 2 lakh students who have prepared.

Over 2 lakh 6000 doctors have registered, and they will be put to prejudice if the exam is further postponed, the Supreme Court order read.

The registration for NEET-PG 2022 was closed on March 25. As many as 2 lakh 6000 doctors have registered for exam. What must be borne in mind by the court is that there is a large body of students on the other hand and needs of patient care cannot be ignored, the Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said in the order.

The Petition filed by doctors cites a clash with ongoing NEET PG 21 counseling. Many organisations and aspirants had also written to the Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya asking to Postpone NEET PG 2022 exam. However, with no response from the authorities, NEET aspirants resorted to the legal way and decided to file a plea in the Apex Court.

Since Supreme Court’s decision on the exam is to NOT postpone it, NEET PG 2022 exam date will now be the same i.e, May 21, 2022. The exam will be held in offline mode for everyone. More so, NEET PG admit cards will be releasing soon, on May 16, 2022 on the official website – nbe.edu.in.