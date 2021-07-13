NEET PG 2021 Examination To Be Held On September 11

New Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed that NEET Post Graduate (PG) Examination will be held on September 11th.

The Union Minister took to Twitter to announce the date for NEET PG 2021 Exam and conveyed best wishes to the medical aspirants. Mandaviya wrote:

We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!.

The NEET PG 2021 Examination will be held a day before NEET UG 2021 Examination, which is scheduled to be held on 12th September.