NEET PG 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Know How To Download

New Delhi: The National Board of Examination (NBE) will release NEET PG 2021 admit cards today. Candidates who had registered for this exam can download the admit card from the official website natboard.edu.in.

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check and download the NEET PG admit card:

Go to the official website natboard.edu.in

Click on the NEET PG 2021 admit card link

It will redirect to a login page

Enter registration details

Submit the details

Download the admit card

Take the printout of the admit card

” Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBE website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/ Email,” NBE has said.

The NEET PG 2021 will be held on September 11. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 18 but got postponed due to COVID-19 situation across the country.