New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee is set to commence the registration for the NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round today. Aspirants wishing to participate in the stray vacancy round may register online at mcc.nic.in. The registration portal will be accessible until October 25, 2024.

The Stray Vacancy Round is exclusively for candidates who have not been allocated any seats in the earlier NEET counselling rounds of 2024. After the seat allocation list is published, candidates are required to report to their assigned colleges within the specified timeframe.

Important Dates:

Registration Last Date : 25th October 2024

Choice Filling and Locking Last Date : 26th October 2024

Release of Seat Allotment List : 29th October 2024

Reporting and Joining at Allotted College: 30th October 2024 to 5th November 2024

How to fill out the NEET UG 2024 Counseling Form:

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Select ‘New registration 2024’ from the list of links that appear.

Provide your date of birth, parent’s name, NEET UG roll number, and security code.

Choose a secure password.

To complete the NEET UG 2024 counselling registration form, log in using the provided credentials.

Upload a scanned copy of your signature and photo.

Pay the registration fee for NEET Counselling 2024.

Take a printout of the registration confirmation page after submitting the MCC NEET counselling form 2024.

