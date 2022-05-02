NEET 2022: NTA Extends Registration Deadline

New Delhi: The last date to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2022, has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As per the latest notification, candidates can apply for NEET 2022 till May 15.

The entrance exam is scheduled for July 17.

“It has also been decided by the Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services that the scores of NEET (UG) will be used for the selection of FEMALE Candidates Only for admission to the B.Sc. (Nursing) Course…In view of the above, the last date for receiving Online Applications for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2022 for all the candidates has been extended,” reads the NTA notification.