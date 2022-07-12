NEET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 today.

Candidates who have registered for the test can download it after logging in with their application number and date of birth.

The entrance test will take place on July 17 at test centres across India and abroad.

NEET 2022 admit card: How to download

Go to neet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, link for NEET admit card will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter application number and date of birth.

Submit and download admit card.

On the NEET exam day, these documents will be required:

Admit card printed on an A4 paper (colour print).

A photo ID proof (original copy).

Passport and postcard photos, same as the ones used while filling application form.