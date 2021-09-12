NEET 2021 Examination Today! List of Items Prohibited in Medical Entrance Exam

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be held on September 12 for over 16 lakh candidates who had registered for the exam today – September 12 from 2 pm to 5 pm across 202 cities.

The exam will be held not only be held amid COVID-19 precautions but also there will be high security and anti-cheating mechanisms.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has specified a dress code that students need to follow on the day of examination. Female NEET aspirants will not be allowed to wear any ornaments or accessories on NEET UG 2021 examination day.

NTA has put a restriction on wearing any type of ornaments like earrings, chains, bracelets, pendants, and other metallic items to the exam hall. Carrying accessories like wallets, goggles, caps and others are also restricted.

NTA has already instructed that there is no provision of any baggage counter at the exam venue so any extra items that a student brings cannot be stored neither can be allowed to carry to the exam hall.

Students will not be allowed to wear light-colored clothes with long sleeves. However, in case of any cultural or customary clothes that candidates wear to the exam center, they are supposed to report at 12:30 pm so that they can be properly frisked without disturbing other students.

Students will not be allowed to wear shoes to the exam center. So they must wear slippers or sandals. NTA has also allowed students to wear sandals with low heels.

Male candidates are advised to wear half sleeve shirts, T-shirts, trousers and simple pants. They must note that full sleeve shirts are not allowed in the NEET exam.

Zip pockets, big buttons, and clothes with elaborate embroidery are not allowed.

Closed shoes are not allowed so candidates should wear slippers or other simple footwear with thin soles.

All examinees must wear a face mask and hand gloves and follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines at the exam venue.