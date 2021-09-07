NEET 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Details

New Delhi: The admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday night.

Candidates who have registered for the examination are advised to download the hall tickets from neet.nta.nic.in link provided below.

NEET UG Admit Card 2021: How to download

Go to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link(s) that read(s), ‘Download Admit Card of NEET UG 2021.’

Candidates can also click on the direct links given here for NEET UG Admit Card 2021 – Link 1 for downloading Admit Card and Link 2 for downloading Admit Card.

A new page would open on your screen where you have to enter your credentials.

Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin and click on Submit.

Your NEET UG Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy of all pages for exam day and future references.

NEET UG 2021 will be held on September 12, 2021 (Sunday). The exam would be held in a single shift from 2pm to 5pm in pen and paper mode. The question paper will have 180 questions. Out of these, there would be 45 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.