Neeraj Chopra’s Historic Gold-Winning Feat Listed One Of 10 Magical Moments Of Track And Field In Olympics

New Delhi: The World Athletics has listed Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold in javelin throw as one of the 10 magical moments of track and field in the Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old clinched the country’s maiden Olympic medal with a best throw of 87.58m. He also became only the second Indian to win an individual yellow metal in the Games.

“Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India’s first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra’s profile sky-rocketed,” the global governing body said.

WA noted that the 23-year-old Chopra had 143,000 followers before the Olympics, but now has a staggering 3.2million (on Instagram), making him the most followed track and field athlete in the world.