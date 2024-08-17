Neeraj Chopra to Return to Action at Lausanne Diamond League

India’s Javelin star Neeraj Chopra has confirmed his participation in the Lausanne Diamond League on August 22, 2024. Despite dealing with a groin injury, he has decided to compete and continue his season. Neeraj recently won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics and is looking forward to this event.

The decision comes amid Chopra’s injury, which led him to seek treatment in Germany after the Paris games. Despite this, the celebrated javelin thrower has chosen to participate in the Diamond League.

“I have finally decided to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League, which begins August 22,” said Neeraj while speaking to news agency ANI.

During the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra expressed his desire to compete in the Diamond League Final in September. However, he needed to participate in at least one of the two remaining Diamond League Meetings to secure his spot in the final.

The upcoming Diamond League meetings are scheduled for Lausanne on August 22 and Zurich on September 5. Neeraj has been contending with a groin injury for some time and mentioned that he would decide on undergoing surgery after the Paris games.

“I managed to throw 89.94m in 2022 despite this injury. When I throw, nearly 50 percent of my focus is on the injury. We should concentrate on technique, but it’s quite challenging for me due to this injury,” Neeraj stated.

“The doctors advised surgery last year. I’ve been pushing through until now… There have been ongoing treatments. However, a significant decision is pending,” he further explained.

The distinguished javelin thrower discussed the current state of his injury, saying, “Fortunately, the injury did not worsen after Paris and has improved due to the treatment and measures implemented during and after the Paris games.”

Chopra extended special gratitude to his physiotherapist, Ishan Marwaha, for his assistance with injury management, stating: “He has been with me since 2017, helping me immensely through injuries and surgeries.

“I won gold in the Asian Games and World Championship, thanks to the strength training I underwent with him, which helped me maintain strength even with limited training.”

The Lausanne Diamond League, also known as Athletissima, is an annual track and field event held in Lausanne, Switzerland. It’s part of the prestigious Wanda Diamond League series, which features some of the world’s best athletes competing in various disciplines12.

The event includes a wide range of track and field competitions such as sprints, middle-distance races, hurdles, jumps, and throws2. This year, it will take place on August 22nd at the Pontaise Olympic Stadium