Neeraj Chopra to compete in Golden Spike Ostrava athletics meet in Czech Republic on June 27

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will compete at the 2023 Golden Spike Ostrava athletics meet in the Czech Republic on June 27.

Neeraj Chopra is yet to participate in any track and field event this season. The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist will start his 2023 season at the Doha Diamond League on May 5.

Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Diamond League champion. He won the coveted title in September last year at the Diamond League finals in Zurich, becoming the first Indian athlete to win the trophy.

However, the 25-year-old Neeraj Chopra, who holds the Indian national record in javelin throw, hasn’t competed since last year’s Diamond League finals due to an injury.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Neeraj Chopra started training at the Loughborough University in the United Kingdom. Recently, he moved to the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey with coach Klaus Bartonietz to finetune his preparation for a busy season ahead, which includes the Asian Games in September and World Championships in August.