Brussels: Neeraj Chopra has secured his spot in the Diamond League finals, scheduled for September 13 and 14 in Brussels.

Following the Zurich Diamond League, Neeraj ranked fourth with 14 points. Anderson Peters of Grenada led with 29 points, followed by Germany’s Julian Webber with 21 points, and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic with 16 points.

Andrian Mardare of Moldova (13 points) and Roderick Genki Dean of Japan (12 points) also confirmed their places in Brussels. Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, the Paris Olympics gold medalist with a throw of 92.97 meters, did not make the top six, having only five points.

This season, Neeraj participated in just two Diamond League events. In May, he recorded a throw of 88.86 meters in Doha, placing second, narrowly behind Jakub. In Lausanne, he again came in second with a season-best throw of 89.49 meters.

Still aiming for the elusive 90-meter mark, Neeraj has consistently thrown over 89 meters but has yet to reach this milestone. He recently claimed silver at the Paris Olympics, adding to his Tokyo 2020 gold, and continued his success on the Olympic podium.

In the Paris qualification round, Neeraj’s impressive throw of 89.34 meters easily surpassed the 84-meter standard. Despite a shaky start in the final, his second throw of 89.45 meters earned him second place.

In his Diamond League history, Neeraj triumphed in Zurich in 2022 and secured second place in Eugene in 2023. Attention now turns to his upcoming performance in Brussels.