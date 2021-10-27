Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat Recommended For Khel Ratna Award

New Delhi: The National Sports Award Committee has recommended the name of Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Paralympics Gold medallist Pramod Bhagat and nine other athletes have been nominated to receive the Khel Ratna award for the year 2021.

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics has also been picked for Khel Ratna. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan among the 35 sportspeople have been selected to receive the Arjuna award.

Bhagat brought laurels for India and Odisha at the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics. National recognition Khel Ratna will motivate athletes to shuttle well in the coming International events, advocates the Committee.

Earlier, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) had recommended the names of shooter Manish Narwal, high jumper Sharad Kumar, shuttler Pramod Bhagat, and javelin-thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021.