Former Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra announced his marriage to Himani Mor in an intimate ceremony on Sunday.

In a post on social media, the Olympic gold and silver medallist shared photographs from the ceremony involving family, announcing the news of his wedding and asking his fans for their support and blessings.

“Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after,” Neeraj said in the post.

Himani Mor is a professional tennis player who graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University. She worked as a part-time volunteer assistant coach in tennis at Franklin Pierce University. As a graduate assistant at Amherst College, Himani manages the college’s women’s tennis team. She oversees training, scheduling, recruitment, and budgets for the team. She is also pursuing her Master’s in Science in Sports Management and Administration from the McCormack Isenberg School of Management.

Himani hails from Larsauli in Haryana. Her alma mater is the same as Sumit Nagal’s — Little Angels School, Sonipat. Her brother, Himanshu, also played tennis. She studied at Delhi’s Miranda House, where she pursued a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Physical Education before moving to the US to continue her education.