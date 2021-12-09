Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra Begins 90-Day Off-Season Training In US

By PragativadiNews
California: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has started his 90-day off-season training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California, USA.

The 23-year-old has started his preparation for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the prestigious training centre.

The state-of-the-art centre, spread over 155 acres, is one of the world’s finest training and competition venues.

The 90-day camp will end on March 4, 2021. It will help Neeraj to prepare for the packed season which includes the World Championships in Oregon, USA, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

