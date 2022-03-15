Neena Gupta Wears ‘Sexy Type Kapde’, Slams Trolls Against Shaming

Mumbai: Actor Neena Gupta tried to school the trolls with her latest video on the internet. The actor took to Instagram and posted a video in which she could be seen asking people not to judge anyone on the basis of his/her clothes.

She said people often think that those who wear ‘sexy’ outfits are considered useless. Neena highlighted how she was wearing an outfit like that in the video but she has an MPhil in Sanskrit and she has achieved a lot of other things in life.

Seen wearing a grey top with a plunging neckline in the video, she says, “Mujhe ye isliye post karna hai kyunki aisa lagta hai ki jo log aise sexy type kapde pahante hain, jaise ki maine abhi pahne hai wo aise hi hote hain, bekar ke. Lekin main bata du ki maine Sanskrit mein MPhil ki hui hai, aur bhi bahut kujh kia hua hai. To kapde dekh ke kisi ko judge nahi karna. Troll karne walo samajh lo (I wanted to post this video to talk about people who think that those who wear sexy clothes, like the one I am wearing right now, are useless. Let me tell you that I have done an MPhil in Sanskrit. I have achieved other things in my life as well. So, don’t judge anyone on the basis of their clothes. All you trolls out there, get this!).”