Neem Leaves A Day Keeps Diseases At Bay

New Delhi: Neem is well known for its medicinal properties. It can keep multiple ailments away from you. In Sanskrit, neem is known as arishta which means something that is imperishable and complete. It’s a one-of-a-kind wonder from nature because all its parts have some benefit for us. Not just its leaves, but the tree’s seeds, roots, flowers, and bark also contain important compounds that make it a storehouse of medicinal benefits.

Here are some lesser-known benefits of neem that you must know about

It can prevent cancer

One of the most important benefits that neem has for you is that it can kill cancerous cells. If you consume neem every day, it will help keep the number of cancerous cells in the body within a certain limit.

It is good for your bones

It’s not just milk that is necessary for building strong bones. Neem leaves contain calcium and mineral content which help with building strong bones and reduce inflammation. Regular massage with neem oil helps relieve symptoms of arthritic pain. Neem oil works magically in relieving muscle aches and joint pains, helping ease discomfort associated with rheumatism, osteoarthritis, and lower back pain.

It has antifungal properties

Neem oil is known to heal fungal infections like Athlete’s foot and ringworm infections. Neem contains two main medicinal compounds, nimbidol, and gedunin, that are extremely effective in killing fungus. Neem oil contains the necessary fatty acids which also promote wound healing and make your skin healthy.

Neem can heal wounds and fungal infections without leaving any ugly scars.

It improves digestion

Neem flowers can be used to treat anorexia, nausea, belching and intestinal worms. Ayurveda suggests neem leaves are good for digestion and metabolism along with improving enzyme secretion. Neem is a bitter herb that helps in increasing salivation and enzymatic secretion while stimulating taste buds. It helps in cleansing the oral cavity and improving taste sensation. What’s more, neem also improves the metabolic rate of the body. As a result, the work of burning calories and reducing fat is also rapid.