Neelachal Special Express To Temporarily Run On Diverted Route

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety-related modernisation work, Puri-Anand Vihar-Puri Neelachal Special Express will run on diverted route, temporarily, informed East Coast Railway (ECoR).

The ECoR informed that due to safety-related modernisation work at Rae Bareli Station under Lucknow Division of Northern Railway jurisdiction for commissioning of Doubling work between Gangaganj-Rae Bareli-Rupamau Stations in Lucknow-Rae Bareli-Partapgarh-Varanasi Railway Section; it has been decided to run Puri-Anand Vihar-Puri Neelachal Special Express on diverted route, temporarily.

02875/02876 Puri-Anand Vihar-Puri Spl from both the directions on 31st August, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 10th & 12th Sept’2021 will run via Partapgarh-Sultanpur-Lucknow bypassing Amethi, Gauriganj, Rae Bareli Stations.