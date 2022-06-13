Neelachal Haat at Puri reopens

Bhubaneswar: Neelachal Haat at Puri was reopened by Minister Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, Smt. Rita Sahu. The goal of this Haat will be to have continuous exhibitions/ sales by artisans and weavers round the year like Ekamra Haat.

After taking over the Management of Urban Haats by the Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department from IDCO during October 2020, the urban Haat, situated at Puri popularly known as “Neelachal Haat”, has been given a new look. The objective of the haat is to provide a marketing platform to the artisans and weavers of the State of Odisha for selling of their products.

There are 36 stalls of Handlooms and Handicrafts. The visitors will be able to buy handicrafts and handlooms products directly from the artisans/weavers of Odisha and can interact with them. The visitors can also learn more about and enjoy the production process through live demonstrations. Sales outlets of Boyanika, Amlan, Sambalpuri Bastralaya and Utkalika have also been opened in this Haat.

Steps are being taken for arrangement of open-air food stalls and available of traditional Odia food along with famous delicacies from other parts of India in Neelachala Haat. Moreover, facilities such as an open-air theatre, green room and dormitory etc. are also available in the Neelachala Haat premises for the convenience of visitors/ exhibitors/ buyers.

The Neelachala Haat is a concept to showcase the everlasting heritage of handicrafts and handlooms, culture & tradition of the State of Odisha along with traditional food. This Haat will remain open from 10.00 AM to 9.00 PM daily following COVID 19 protocol/ guidelines. The Neelachala Haat is being managed by the State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts (SIDAC), Bhubaneswar.