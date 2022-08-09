Needed To Change Attitude & Approach After Last T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: India captain Rohit Sharma spoke about the team’s aggressive approach in T20 cricket.

“We have made it very clear after the T20 World Cup in Dubai when we did not qualify and we felt there needs to be a change in our attitude, our approach, and how we play the game so we had the clear message given to the boys.

“They were ready to accept that challenge. Not too many chops and changes in the squad. With Rahul Bhai, I have played some games with him, he was my first captain when I made my ODI debut so obviously, we have some sort of understanding,” said Rohit on Star Sports’ show ‘Follow The Blues’.

“And when he became the coach here, we met and sat together in a room for a while and we decided how we want to take this team forward and he was pretty much on the same thought process of how I was thinking,”