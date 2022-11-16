Need Exercise Motivation? Check Out Rakul Preet Singh’s Workout Session

New Delhi: Rakul dropped a post from her workout session a few hours ago which will give you enough motivation to get you moving.

Taking to Instagram Rakulpreet shared a video. Along with the video, Rakul penned, “Sunday burn done right.” For the background music of the clip, Rakul went for Cum Check This by Fetish. As soon as she shared the video, her fans bombarded the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen in a comedy-drama film, Doctor G. The film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in a pivotal role. Now, the actress has S. Shankar’s directorial Indian 2, R. Ravikumar’s directorial Ayalaan and Chhatriwali in her pipeline.