NED vs SL, ODI World Cup: Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 5 wickets

Sri Lanka shone with the ball and showed discipline with the bat to take their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup encounter against the Netherlands by five wickets.

Sri Lanka managed to end their four-match losing streak in ODIs as they came out on top against the Netherlands by 5 wickets.

Fast bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka picked 4 wickets each to restrict the Netherlands to 262 all-out.

In the chase, Pathum Nissanka hit a fifty and Sadeera Samarawickrama played an unbeaten knock of 91 to take Sri Lanka home.