Nearly 41 L Farmers In Odisha To Receive Rs 2000 KALIA Assistance On Nuakhai

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced to release financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to the eligible farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

According to reports, the Chief Minister will release the assistance on the occasion of auspicious ‘Nuakhai’. A total amount of about Rs 869 crore will be disbursed to around 41 lakh small and marginal farmers of the state under the Kalia scheme.

Each farmer will receive Rs 2,000 which would be credited to their bank accounts directly, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Under Kalia scheme, eligible farmers are entitled to get Rs 4000 financial assistance per year in two installments. While Rs 2,000 is provided for Rabi crop, Rs 2,000 is given for Kharif season crop.