Nearly 30K farmers benefitted from paddy procurement under KMS 2021-22

New Delhi: The paddy procurement has recently commenced in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP from farmers, as was done in previous years.

A quantity of 2,87,552 MT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 upto 05.10.2021 benefiting 29,907 farmers with MSP value of Rs. 563.60 crore. Out of the total, 1,46,509 MT paddy has been procured in Haryana and 1,41,043 MT paddy has been procured in Punjab.

Paddy procurement in Kharif 2020-21 has almost concluded with the purchase of 894.24 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 718.09 LMT and Rabi Crop 176.15 LMT) upto 05.10.2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 768.70 LMT.

About 131.14 Lac farmers have been benefitted from KMS 2020-21 procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,68,832.78 Crore. Paddy procurement reached all-time high level, surpassing the previous high of 770.93 LMT in KMS 2019-20.

In Marketing Season RMS 2021-22 a quantity of 433.44 LMT of Wheat was procured (which is all time high) and about 49.20 Lac farmers were benefitted with MSP value of Rs.85,603.57 Crore.