Nearly 300 Taliban killed, hundreds injured in operations by Afghan forces

Kabul: As many as nearly 300 members of Taliban have been killed and hundreds of others wounded in operations by Afghanistan’s security forces in different provinces since Saturday, said the ministry of defense.

“254 Taliban terrorists were killed and 97 wounded as a result of ANDSF (Afghanistan National Defence and Security Forces) operations in Ghazni, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Balkh, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, Kabul & Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours. Also, 13 IEDs were discovered & defused by #ANA,” the ministry of defense tweeted on Sunday.

The ministry of defense also said that 12 Taliban terrorists, including four Pakistanis, were killed and 9 others were wounded in an operation conducted by ANDSF in the Barmal district of Paktika province on Saturday night. Another 11 terrorists were killed in the Panjwae district and on the outskirts of the Kandahar provincial centre, it said in another tweet.