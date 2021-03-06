Nearly 15 Lakh Vaccine Doses Given In Last 24 Hrs: Centre

New Delhi: The Central Government on Saturday said that nearly 15 lakh people were inoculated against coronavirus on March 5, the highest in a day so far.

With this, the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to over 1.94 crore, the Ministry said.

The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) had started on February 2.

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd Feb 2021.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March, 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

More than 1.94 cr (1,94,97,704) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,57,478 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 69,15,661 HCWs (1st dose), 33,56,830 HCWs (2nd dose), 63,55,989 FLWs (1st dose) and 1,44,191 FLWs (2nd Dose), 3,46,758 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 23,78,275 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.