Nearly 11.57 Lakh Farmers Benefitted Through Paddy Procurement In KMS 2021-22: Centre

New Delhi: The Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has procured over 209.52 LMT of Paddy in KMS 2021-22 till November 8 in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.

As a result of which about 11.57 Lakh farmers have been benefitted with an MSP value of Rs. 41,066.80 crore.

The paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP from farmers, as was done in previous years.