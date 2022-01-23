NDRF Twitter handle hacked, probe on

New Delhi: The Twitter account of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was briefly hacked on Saturday, January 22, said NDRF Director-General Atul Karwal.

The handle ‘@NDRFHQ’ briefly posted some random messages and the already published messages were not loading. However, the official display photo and bio of the federal force was visible.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was hacked briefly. A tweet promoting cryptocurrency was shared by the hackers before the account was restored.