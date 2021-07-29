NDRF DG Satya Narayan Pradhan Assumes Addl Charge As NCB DG

New Delhi: The Director General (DG) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Satya Narayan Pradhan on Thursday assumed the additional charge as DG of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Pradhan took the charge from Rakesh Asthana who took charge as Delhi Police Commissioner today.

“Hope to do my bit towards sustaining the national mission against narcotics & psychotropic substances,” Pradhan tweeted.

The senior IPS officer from Odisha, was born in Patna, Bihar. He has served as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development, Northeast India. Satya Narayan Pradhan, who served as Bihar’s police chief, was awarded the Presidential Police Service Medal in 2012.