NDRF Deployed At Vadodara Beach As Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ Intensifies

New Delhi: A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed at the beach near Jarod village in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Saturday ahead of the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy, news agency ANI reported.

The ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm is expected to intensify further in the next twenty-four hours and is set to move north-northeastwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea at 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai on June 8.

Meanwhile, ahead of the cyclone, high waves were seen at Tithal Beach in Gujarat’s Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast earlier in the day.

In view of the cyclone, Tithal Beach was closed for tourists as a precautionary measure by the Valsad administration after the warning. The beach will remain closed for tourists till June 14. The fishermen have also been directed not to venture out into the sea.

“We have warned fishermen not to go into the sea and they all have come back. In Dariya Kanthan village, people will be shifted if needed and shelters have been arranged for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14,” Tehsildar TC Patel, Valsad told ANI.

The name ‘Biparjoy’ has been given by Bangladesh.

According to IMD, the first cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year is expected to bring light showers and thunderstorms in coastal regions of the state.