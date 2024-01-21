NDPS Competent Authority Approves Forfeiture Of Odisha Drug Dealer’s Property

Khurda: The competent authority under the NDPS Act has passed an order to forfeiture the huge amount of property of the drug trafficker who illegally acquired from the narcotics business over the last six years.

The accused has been identified as Shiba Prasad Das of MundiaSahi village under Jatni police limits in Khurda district.

During the investigation of STF P.S. Case No 01/2022, it was revealed that properties worth around Rs 74 Lakhs, were acquired by the accused, out of an illegal Brown Sugar business and were identified and seized by the STF.

Competent Authority and Administrator of the NDPS Act, Kolkata (a quasi-judicial authority under the NDPS Act) were requested for forfeiture of the illegally acquired property by the trafficker. A detailed proposal for confirmation of forfeiture of the properties earned out of contraband drugs business was sent to the office of the Competent Authority, Kolkota as per provision of Sec. 68 (F) NDPS Act, 1985.

After hearing both parties (STF and accused) and following due procedure, the competent authority approved the forfeiture of the seized properties of the accused worth around Rs 73.75 lakhs on January 19.

In this case, on 25.01.2022, Brown Sugar 3.1 KG, 03 sophisticated Pistols, O7 Magazines, 43 rounds of ammunition and Cash of Rs. 65,32,000 and other incriminating materials were seized.

It is worth mentioning that, 7 drug traffickers had been arrested in this case. A total of 06 accused persons have been arrested and forwarded to court. Financial Investigation against other accused persons is in

process.