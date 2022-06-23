NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu Meets PM Modi

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA’S Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after she filed her nomination in the national capital.

“Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India’s development is outstanding,” PM Modi tweeted.

The ruling BJP on Tuesday named former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu as the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate. If elected, the 64-year-old leader from Odisha will be the first tribal and the second woman to become the President of India.

Meanwhile, Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal has backed Murmu and several other regional parties, including AIADMK, and the YSRCP are mulling to support Draupadi Murmu’s candidature.

The presidential election is scheduled for July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21. The last date for filing nominations is June 29.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha will be the joint opposition’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election.