Ndakasi, Mountain Gorilla Who Became Selfie Star, Passes Away

Goma: Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla whose picture went viral after she photobombed a park ranger’s selfie, has passed away last week aged 14.

According to reports, Ndakazi took her final breath in the loving arms of her caretaker and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma, a statement from the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo said.

She died last month after battling a prolonged illness at the park’s Senkwekwe Center where she had lived for more than a decade, the statement added.

Bauma had looked after Ndakasi ever since she was found clinging to her dead mother’s body by national park rangers and taken to the center which is known for taking care of orphaned mountain gorillas, the statement said.

Her mother had been shot by armed militia as part of a series of killings of gorilla families, it added.

Ndakazi made headlines in 2019 when she struck a pose with another orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndeze, as park ranger Mathieu Shamavu took a selfie.

Virunga National Park posted the picture on Instagram shortly after it went viral, saying, “YES, it’s real!”

It also told people not to be shocked by the gorillas’ poses. “It’s no surprise to see these girls on their two feet either — most primates are comfortable walking upright (bipedalism) for short bursts of time,” it said.