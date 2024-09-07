New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, has achieved a narrow majority in the Rajya Sabha with the support of six nominated members.
This marginal majority is pivotal for the approval of important bills, such as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
After the recent by-elections, the Rajya Sabha’s total membership is 234, with the BJP occupying 96 seats. The NDA’s count, including the six nominated members, stands at 119, which is just over the majority threshold of 117.
The Congress party holds 27 seats in the Upper House, and together with its allies, the opposition’s strength is 85. The YSR Congress Party with nine seats and the BJD with seven seats are considered crucial swing votes.
Additionally, there are four members from the AIADMK, three Independents, and other MPs from smaller parties who are not formally aligned with either major coalition.
The Upper House currently has four vacant seats from Jammu and Kashmir, as the Union Territory has not yet established its first legislative assembly, bringing the effective strength of the Rajya Sabha down to 241.
In total, there are 11 vacancies: four from Jammu and Kashmir, four from Andhra Pradesh, four nominated seats, and one from Odisha. Recently, two YSRCP members and one BJD member resigned from their Rajya Sabha MP positions.
BJD’s Sujeet Kumar has joined the BJP, which is anticipated to win the upcoming by-election for his seat, given their majority in the Odisha assembly.
M Venkataramana Rao and B Masthan Rao, the two former YSRCP members, resigned last month and are expected to join the TDP, an ally of the BJP which currently governs Andhra Pradesh.
The BJP’s allies in the Upper House include the Janata Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Janata Dal (Secular), Republican Party of India (Athawale), Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Lok Dal, National People’s Party, PMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).