New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, has achieved a narrow majority in the Rajya Sabha with the support of six nominated members.

This marginal majority is pivotal for the approval of important bills, such as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

After the recent by-elections, the Rajya Sabha’s total membership is 234, with the BJP occupying 96 seats. The NDA’s count, including the six nominated members, stands at 119, which is just over the majority threshold of 117.

The Congress party holds 27 seats in the Upper House, and together with its allies, the opposition’s strength is 85. The YSR Congress Party with nine seats and the BJD with seven seats are considered crucial swing votes.

Additionally, there are four members from the AIADMK, three Independents, and other MPs from smaller parties who are not formally aligned with either major coalition.