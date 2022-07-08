NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu to visit Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The BJP-led NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will visit Odisha today. She is likely to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport around 8.45 am. A grand preparation has been arranged to welcome Murmu in Bhubaneswar.

Large-scale preparations have been made by all parties to welcome Bhubaneswar airport. It has been planned to welcome her at the airport through traditional dances. Huge hoardings have been installed all around the capital city to give her a warm welcome.

As per the sources, Murmu is likely to meet Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and MPs in the Odisha Legislative Assembly at 10.30 am. She is also likely to meet BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence Naveen Niwas