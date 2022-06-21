NDA Fields Draupadi Murmu As Presidential Candidate

Bhubaneswar: Former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu has been selected as the NDA’s candidate for the upcoming presidential polls.

BJP chief JP Nadda announced this by holding a press meet on Tuesday.

Murmu is quite popular among the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also shares a cordial bond with everyone. During her term as Jharkhand’s governor, Murmu was liked by both the ruling party and the opposition.

Born in 1958, Draupadi Murmu did her undergraduate degree from Ramadevi women’s college in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and will be the first Odia woman to contest presidential election.