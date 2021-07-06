NDA Cabinet Expansion Likely To Held On July 8, Eyes On Top Leaders

New Delhi: Announcement of Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Thawar Chand Gehlot’s new appointment as Karnataka Governor, has indicated high speculation of reshuffle in the Modi cabinet.

On Tuesday, multiple media reports said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meeting at his residence, most likely to be related to the cabinet rejig. The meeting, however, has been cancelled.

Meanwhile, guns are blazing for several leaders, who are under the eyes of the party. BJP chief JP Nadda will begin meeting the ministers who are likely to be removed from Wednesday onwards.

While former Union minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to be part of the council of ministers, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal might get a position in the Modi cabinet. ]

Meanwhile, Nisith Pramanik, a member of Parliament from West Bengal, is set to be one of the new entrants into the Union cabinet.

Several leaders, who are speculated to have been intimated about a possible berth in the council of ministers, have begun arriving in the national capital.

Notably, PM Modi will be expanding his council of ministers for the first time since his government was re-elected in May 2019.