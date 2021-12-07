NCW Launches Pan-India Capacity Building Programme

New Delhi: To improve leadership skills of grassroot women political leaders, the National Commission for Women (NCW) today launched a pan-India capacity building programme,‘She is a Changemaker’ for women representatives at all levels, gram panchayats to parliament members and political workers including office bearers of National/State political parties.

The capacity building programme will be undertaken in association with region-wise training institutes with an objective to undertake capacity building of women political leaders and improve their decision making and communication skills including, oration, writing, etc.

The official launch of training programmes under ‘She is a Changemaker’ series was held today in collaboration with RhambhauMhalgiPrabodhini, Thane, Maharashtra.

The programme was launched by Ms Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women. The three-day capacity building programme for ‘Women in Municipal Corporation’ will be organised from 7th to 9th December.

Speaking at the launch event, Sharma said that increased women participation in politics is the need of the hour and the Commission is committed towards helping them in their journey to the Parliament. “We believe that this programme will benefit every woman who wishes to make an identity for herself in politics and help her to claim her rightful space in politics. I hope that ‘She is a Changemaker’ project will mark a new beginning in the lives of women who are determined to bring a positive change in the society,” said Sharma.