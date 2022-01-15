NCW chief Rekha Sharma shocked at Mullakal’s acquittal in Kerala nun rape case

New Delhi: National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said she was shocked to hear acquittal of Kerala nun rape case accused Franco Mullakal and promised to support the victim and fellow nuns.

“Shocked at the judgment of the district sessions court. The victim must go to the high court. The NCW is with her in her fight for justice,” she tweeted after the verdict.

Kerala women commission chairperson P Sathi Devi also expressed concern over the verdict. “We are with suffering nuns. We will help them,” she said.