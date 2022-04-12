NCST Issues Arrest Warrant Against Keonjhar Collector

Bhubaneswar: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued an arrest warrant against Keonjhar Collector after he repeatedly failed to appear before the panel despite repeated summons.

The move came after District Collector Ashish Thakre failed to appear for the commission’s hearing in the State Capital on April 4.

The NCST has also asked Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal to arrest the errant Collector and produce him before the Commission’s office in New Delhi.

The Commission had been serving summons to the bureaucrat to attend hearing on numerous occasions since June 2021. But the Collector has not responded to any of them.

Following this, the statutory body issued the arrest warrant against the Collector and directed the DGP to arrest the Collector by 11 am of April 13.

As per reports, the statutory body for the tribals had summoned the Collector in a matter of non-payment of compensations and employment benefits to Dara Singh Khutia under land acquisition by the ISLF Ltd. The petitioner has been a resident of Lahanda village in Keonjhar district.