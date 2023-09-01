NCSCDA Organising Free Job Drive For PwDs In Bhubaneswar On Sept 6

Bhubaneswar: The National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Bhubaneswar is going to organise a free job drive in collaboration with ZOMATO & NeoMotion exclusively for PwDs.

The job driver is being organised only for Male OH-Ortho Handicapped at NCSC DA, Bhubaneswar, Pl no 1,2,5 & 6 Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar-751030 on 06.09.2023 at 9 AM for the position of delivery executive.

In this drive, ZOMATO will give employment opportunities in Odisha & PAN India and NeoMotion will provide subsidised electric wheelchairs to the selected candidates.

Therefore all the job seekers with the above-mentioned criteria are requested to come with all desired documents like a photocopy of all educational certificates, Aadhar card, passport size photograph, disability certificate & filled-in bio data form etc.