NCSCDA Organising Free Job Drive For PwDs In Bhubaneswar On Sept 6

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Bhubaneswar is going to organise a free job drive in collaboration with ZOMATO & NeoMotion exclusively for PwDs.

The job driver is being organised only for Male OH-Ortho Handicapped at NCSC DA, Bhubaneswar, Pl no 1,2,5 & 6 Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar-751030 on  06.09.2023 at 9 AM for the position of delivery executive.

In this drive, ZOMATO will give employment opportunities in Odisha & PAN India and NeoMotion will provide subsidised electric wheelchairs to the selected candidates.

Therefore all the job seekers with the above-mentioned criteria are requested to come with all desired documents like a photocopy of all educational certificates, Aadhar card, passport size photograph, disability certificate & filled-in bio data form etc.

  • Date: 6th September 2023
  • Time: 9 AM
  • Age limit: 23 yrs to 40yrs
  • Education qualification: No bars everyone is eligible. (Need to have smartphone and know how to operate)
  • Venue: NCSCDA Bhubaneswar (erstwhile VRCH) Plot- 1, 2, 5 &amp; 6, Gandamunda, Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar
  • (Landmark – In front of Madhusudan Das Park)
  • For more information contact: 0674-2352317
