NCSCDA organising free job drive for Divyangs in Bhubaneswar on Aug 26

Bhubaneswar: The National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Bhubaneswar is going to organise a free job drive to recruit Hearing Impaired job seekers in the state on dated 26.08.2022 at its office premises.

The job drive will be conducted by the Youth 4 Jobs foundation for filling up 30 nos of vacancies for different posts at reputed companies like VMart, Max & Flipkart.

All Hearing Impaired job seekers are requested to attend the job drive along with all desired documents like photocopy of all educational certificates, Aadhaar card, PAN Card, passport size photograph, disability certificate & filled up bio data form etc.

Important Note:

Date: 26th Aug 2022

Time: 10AM to 3 PM

Age limit: 18 yrs to 30 yrs

Gender: Male & Female

Education: 10th Pass & Above

Venue: NCSCDA (erstwhile VRCH) Plot- 1, 2, 5&6, Gandamunda, Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar (Landmark – In front of Madhusudan Das Park)