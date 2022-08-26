NCSCDA organises free job drive for hearing impaired PwDs

Bhubaneswar: National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Directorate General of Employment (DGE), Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India has successfully organised a free job drive for Hearing Impaired PwDs today in its office campus at Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar.

This event has been made successful under the supervision of Smt. Sonalika Suman, Psychologist/Head of Office and the cooperation of other staff members of the centre. In the said job drive there were around 30 vacancies for different posts on Flipkart, Max & Vmart.

The job drive was conducted Bhubaneswar-based Youth 4 Jobs Foundation. A total number of 25 Hearing Impaired PwDs job seekers participated in the said event belonging to different districts of the state out of which 09 jobseekers got shortlisted.

Smt. Sonalika Suman thanked the Youth 4 Jobs Foundation for their noble goal in providing inclusive opportunities for PwDs in different organisation and requested them to participate in more such event conducted by NCSCDA, Bhubaneswar.