NCSCDA Bhubaneswar To Exclusive Hold Job Fair For PwDs On 22nd Feb

Bhubaneswar: The National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Bhubaneswar is going to organise a free exclusive job fair in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Foundation, Bhubaneswar for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) under Speech & Hearing Impairment (SHI) & Locomotor Disability (LD) categories on 22nd February 2022 at NCSCDA office premise.

More than 12 companies/firms are likely to participate in the said event to recruit about 500 vacancies in the field of Data Entry Operator, Customer Care Executive, Sales Associate, Tele Marketing and Electrical Wiring Component Assembly etc.

NCSCDA has requested all job seekers are to attend the job fair along with all desired documents like photocopy of all educational certificates, Aadhaar card, passport size photograph, Disability certificate & filled up resume, etc.

Important Note: